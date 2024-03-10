Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $7,565,568. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $191.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.59 and a 200 day moving average of $203.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.