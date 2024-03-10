Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PDS opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $892.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.10. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $372.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDS

Precision Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.