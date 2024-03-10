Scotia Capital Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

