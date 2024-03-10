Scotia Capital Inc. Has $826,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

