Scotia Capital Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

