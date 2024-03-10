Scotia Capital Inc. Has $879,000 Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,060 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 274,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CEFS opened at $19.94 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
