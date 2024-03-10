Scotia Capital Inc. Has $918,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 600.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,652 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

