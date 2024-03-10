Scotia Capital Inc. Has $978,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

