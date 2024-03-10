Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT opened at $205.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $206.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

