Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 65.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,160 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,218,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GNL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.11%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.08%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

