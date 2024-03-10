Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,066 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

