Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $254.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average is $229.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $358.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

