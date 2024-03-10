Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

