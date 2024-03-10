Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $956.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $856.90 and its 200 day moving average is $738.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.