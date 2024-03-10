Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

