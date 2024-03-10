Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $166.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

