Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,576 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVE opened at $182.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $182.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

