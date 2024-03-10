Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $158.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

