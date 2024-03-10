Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000.

VOX stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

