Scotiabank Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$139.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$189.46.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.7 %

FNV stock opened at C$155.22 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$146.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.