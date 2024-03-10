Scotiabank Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.25

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE CGX opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$491.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.38 and a 1-year high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.4752714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cineplex

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts purchased 3,200 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Featured Stories

