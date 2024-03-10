Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $95,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

SE stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

