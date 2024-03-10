Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

