Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,177 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $223.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

