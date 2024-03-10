Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,684,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

