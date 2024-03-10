Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Fox Factory worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Fox Factory by 17.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at $9,591,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

