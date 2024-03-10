Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Kroger worth $26,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,220,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,619,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

