Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Shockwave Medical worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $26,490,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,313 shares of company stock worth $28,445,379. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $251.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

