Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,485 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.81% of Spire worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after buying an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 126.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Spire stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.