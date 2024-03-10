Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,127 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of The Ensign Group worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

