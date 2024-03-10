Sei Investments Co. Buys 314,226 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of KeyCorp worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $23,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

