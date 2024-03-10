Sei Investments Co. Buys 535 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $223.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

