Sei Investments Co. Buys 64,682 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

