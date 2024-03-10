Sei Investments Co. Buys 78,616 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Teradyne worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after buying an additional 419,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 102,090 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

