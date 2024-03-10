Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,164.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

