Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,164.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.