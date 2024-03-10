Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 854,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Warner Music Group worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. FMR LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,374,000 after acquiring an additional 202,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

