Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 964,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 166,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 281.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 720,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 531,168 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

