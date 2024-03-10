Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of CyberArk Software worth $27,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.70. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

