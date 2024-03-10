Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,232,831 shares of company stock worth $689,582,486 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

