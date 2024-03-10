Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

AXON opened at $312.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $325.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

