Sei Investments Co. Has $21.82 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP opened at $192.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.77. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

