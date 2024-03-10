Sei Investments Co. Has $22.34 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.69% of WNS worth $22,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 27.5% during the third quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 418,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in WNS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WNS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after buying an additional 122,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

