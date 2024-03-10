Sei Investments Co. Has $23.76 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of FMC worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FMC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.