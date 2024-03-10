Sei Investments Co. Has $23.77 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,399 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

