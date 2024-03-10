Sei Investments Co. Has $23.93 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of GXO Logistics worth $23,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

