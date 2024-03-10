Sei Investments Co. Has $24.63 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

