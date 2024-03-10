Sei Investments Co. Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.62% of Belden worth $25,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Belden by 403.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

