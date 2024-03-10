Sei Investments Co. Has $25.18 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Spectrum Brands worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.17.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPB

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

