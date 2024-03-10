Sei Investments Co. Has $26.12 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $21,931,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $20,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.