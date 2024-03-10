Sei Investments Co. Has $26.26 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of BellRing Brands worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

